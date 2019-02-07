|
|
Laugherty, Michael F.
1957 - 2019
Michael Fish Laugherty, age 61, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Kobacker House. Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Preceded in death by parents Kathleen E. and Andrew J., brother Thomas and sister Mary Kay Henricks. Survived by brother, James Richard (Chris); sister, Patricia Anne (James) Gusty; brother-in-law, Ralph Henricks; many nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment 10a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Union Cemetery. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019