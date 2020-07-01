Michael Fallon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fallon, Michael
Michael "Mike" James Fallon, 64, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Marie and Jack Fallon, nephew Brian Lange and brother-in-law Bob Overman. Michael will be greatly missed by his brother, John T. Fallon, Jr. of Columbus; sisters, Kathy Overman, Pat (Clark) Lange of Ava Maria, FL, Chris (Mike) Hilty, Suzy (John) Echenrode, and Michelle (Bill) McGarity, all of Columbus; many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; former wife and dear friend, Lois Fallon; as well as many extended family members and friends whom he loved dearly. Michael touched many lives. Mike was raised in Columbus. Graduated from Bishop Watterson High School, Class of 1975. He made homes in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, but had recently settled back in Florida, where he returned to his former place of employment at Pro Marine, where friendships meant so much to him. But wherever he lived, Mike never forgot his loyalty to Columbus and the O.S.U. Buckeyes. While in California, Michael worked for the Orange County, My Day Counts Program, where he assisted adults with job placement and coaching. He was also involved with the Orange County Special Olympics. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to allow family and friends to travel to Columbus. He will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations can be made in Michael's memory to My Day Counts, Anaheim, CA at www.mydaycounts.org or Special Olympics Southern California at www.sosc.org. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.griffithcline.com. Arrangements by Griffith-Cline Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved