Michael Fallon

Fallon, Michael
Michael "Mike" James Fallon, 64, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Marie and Jack Fallon, nephew Brian Lange and brother-in-law Bob Overman. Michael will be greatly missed by his brother, John T. Fallon, Jr. of Columbus; sisters, Kathy Overman, Pat (Clark) Lange of Ava Maria, FL, Chris (Mike) Hilty, Suzy (John) Echenrode, and Michelle (Bill) McGarity, all of Columbus; many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; former wife and dear friend, Lois Fallon; as well as many extended family members and friends whom he loved dearly. Michael touched many lives. Mike was raised in Columbus. Graduated from Bishop Watterson High School, Class of 1975. He made homes in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, but had recently settled back in Florida, where he returned to his former place of employment at Pro Marine, where friendships meant so much to him. But wherever he lived, Mike never forgot his loyalty to Columbus and the O.S.U. Buckeyes. While in California, Michael worked for the Orange County, My Day Counts Program, where he assisted adults with job placement and coaching. He was also involved with the Orange County Special Olympics. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to allow family and friends to travel to Columbus. He will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations can be made in Michael's memory to My Day Counts, Anaheim, CA at www.mydaycounts.org or Special Olympics Southern California at www.sosc.org. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.griffithcline.com. Arrangements by Griffith-Cline Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.