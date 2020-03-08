|
|
Fenneman, Michael
1961 - 2020
Michael George Fenneman, 58, Hilliard Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1961 in Rockford, Illinois to George and Bernice (Giese) Fenneman. On September 19, 1987 he married Jane Marie Shaull. Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years Jane, sisters Connie (Clarence) Perry of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Linda (Gary) Reeder of Orient, Ohio, Teri (Jim) Wenig of LaRue, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and their children. Also surviving is his loyal dog Duke. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom, and his beloved Uncle Vern. A 1979 graduate of Westland High School, Columbus, Mike was owner of the insurance claims adjusting firm Rittel, Hill & Zimmerman of Columbus. Mike greatly enjoyed golf, Ohio State sports, fishing, the outdoors and good times with a wide circle of friends. Mike was a big-hearted, caring guy who loved his family, friends, and his work. He always had a big smile, infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Football Excellence Fund (#314451) or the OSU Veterinary Ophthalmology Research Fund (#315987). Gifts may be made online at giveto.osu.edu. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020