Fields, Michael
1968 - 2020
Michael D. Fields, age 52, passed away on October 8, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1968 to the late M. Lucille "MiMi" and Paul "Pop" Fields in Hinsdale, Illinois. Mike was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne, Dennis and Bruce; great-nephew, Andy Fields. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Tina; son, Ben; siblings, Patrick (Jenny), Mark (Susie), Larry, Douglas (Glenda), Jamie (Kelli) South, Jason (Erica) South, Kayla South; in-laws, Carol South and Buck and Valerie South; numerous aunts, uncles. cousins and extended family members. Mike's love for his family was overpowering, his smile and laugh was infectious and he never knew a stranger. Mike was a Lieutenant with the Columbus Fire Department and served for 25 years. He was extremely passionate and loved his brothers and sisters of the Fire Department. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The Columbus Firefighter Foundation, 379 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To leave condolences for Mike's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
