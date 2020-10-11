1/1
Michael Fields
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fields, Michael
1968 - 2020
Michael D. Fields, age 52, passed away on October 8, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1968 to the late M. Lucille "MiMi" and Paul "Pop" Fields in Hinsdale, Illinois. Mike was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne, Dennis and Bruce; great-nephew, Andy Fields. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Tina; son, Ben; siblings, Patrick (Jenny), Mark (Susie), Larry, Douglas (Glenda), Jamie (Kelli) South, Jason (Erica) South, Kayla South; in-laws, Carol South and Buck and Valerie South; numerous aunts, uncles. cousins and extended family members. Mike's love for his family was overpowering, his smile and laugh was infectious and he never knew a stranger. Mike was a Lieutenant with the Columbus Fire Department and served for 25 years. He was extremely passionate and loved his brothers and sisters of the Fire Department. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The Columbus Firefighter Foundation, 379 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To leave condolences for Mike's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved