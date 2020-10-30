1/
Michael Forrester
Forrester, Michael
Michael J. Forrester, age 78, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 suddenly at his residence. Graduate of Eastmoor High School (1960). Longtime resident of Naples, Florida where he worked as a Captain in the yachting industry. He loved motor sports, boating and motor cycles. Survived by son, Jon (Elizabeth); and daughter, Suzanne Forrester; grandchildren, Joseph and Drew; sisters, Mary Ellen (Michael) Greene, Kathleen (Michael) Baker, and Stephanie Lamp; brother, Patrick (Mary Kay) Forrester; nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Joseph and Virginia Forrester, sister Joanne Swentzel and brother-in-law Larry Lamp. Friends may call Wednesday, November 4, from 4-6pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St., where the Funeral Service will be at 6pm. Fr. David Schalk officiating. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
