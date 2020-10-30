Forrester, Michael
Michael J. Forrester, age 78, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 suddenly at his residence. Graduate of Eastmoor High School (1960). Longtime resident of Naples, Florida where he worked as a Captain in the yachting industry. He loved motor sports, boating and motor cycles. Survived by son, Jon (Elizabeth); and daughter, Suzanne Forrester; grandchildren, Joseph and Drew; sisters, Mary Ellen (Michael) Greene, Kathleen (Michael) Baker, and Stephanie Lamp; brother, Patrick (Mary Kay) Forrester; nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Joseph and Virginia Forrester, sister Joanne Swentzel and brother-in-law Larry Lamp. Friends may call Wednesday, November 4, from 4-6pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St., where the Funeral Service will be at 6pm. Fr. David Schalk officiating. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
for condolences.