Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Foster, Michael
1938 - 2019
Michael Foster, age 80, passed away on May 24, 2019. Born in Hull, England to the late Hugh and Betty Foster. Preceded in death by his brother, Peter Foster. He is survived by his wife, Janet Foster; son, Pete (Caren) Foster; grandchildren, Jordan (Julie) Foster, Justine Foster and Peyton Foster; great granddaughter, Maggie; Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 3 at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. The family will celebrate Mike's life following mass at St. Catharine. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Nationwide Children's Hospital in his memory www.nationwidechildrens.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 28, 2019
