Galayda, Michael
1953 - 2020
Michael "Mike" Galayda, 67, of Dublin, Ohio, died peacefully while surrounded by his immediate family on Sunday, June 28, 2020 after a courageous two-and-a-half-year long battle with cancer. He was predeceased in death by his father Michael P. Galayda in 1999, his mother Rose B. Galayda in 2012 and his brother Paul Galayda in 1966. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Anndrea (Bohigian) Galayda; son, Philip Galayda of Bridgeport, CT; and family dog, Jackson. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins residing in the New England area. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Visitation hours are 4-7 PM on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the Schoedinger Funeral home, located at 6699 N. High Street, Worthington OH, following a private family service at 7PM. For additional information or to express notes of remembrance, visit https://www.schoedinger.com/obituaries/ . In lieu of flowers, consider donating some of your valuable time and skills to your local association for those with special needs or other similar advocacy organization. Alternatively, donations may be made to St. Sophia Orthodox Cathedral C/O Mor Cassianus L., 1493 Indianola Ave in Columbus, OH 43201.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.