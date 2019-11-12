The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Funeral Home
2383 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43202
Michael Guerin


1942 - 2019
Michael Guerin Obituary
Guerin, Michael
1942 - 2019
Michael Downey Guerin, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born to Clifford and Laura Guerin in Detroit, Michigan. He owned and operated a barbershop and India-Oak Bar & Grill for many years. Mike was an active member of the Catholic Church and Charity Newsies. He served in the US Marine Corps. He was an OSU football fan and avid golfer. Mike is survived by his brothers, Richard and Mark (Carole) Guerin; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his spouse Donna "Dody", sister Laura and brother Joseph Guerin. Private Services will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. The family suggests donations be made in Mike's honor to Charity Newsies, Columbus, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
