Kessler, Michael H.
1930 - 2020
Michael H. Kessler, devoted and loving father and husband, died peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Mount Carmel East. Born in Bremen, Ohio and a longtime resident of Grove City, Ohio, Mike was preceded in death by Ruth, his wife of 57 years. Together they practiced life-long commitments to family and church. Mike and Ruth were founding members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Grove City where each remained active in multiple ministries and organizations until late in their lives. They also established and operated a successful plastic manufacturing business providing both support and opportunity for many, including members of both immediate and extended family over the years. Mike is survived by his siblings: Eileen, Fred, Anna Marie and Vince; by his children and their partners--David and wife Sandy, James, Michael and wife Kathy, Kathleen and husband John, Mary Lynn and partner Randy, John and wife Gina as well as fifteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 (with prayer service at 7:00 PM) at the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Respectfully, visitors are requested to wear a mask, and practice social distancing. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. The ceremony will be followed by graveside internment at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family asks that memorial contributions or gifts be made to The Ministry of Hope, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, at the address above. Online guest book at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.