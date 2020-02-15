The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Halischak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Halischak


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Michael Halischak Obituary
Halischak, Michael
1923 - 2020
Michael Joseph Halischak Jr., 96, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, previously from Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born in Mingo Junction, Ohio to the late Michael, Sr. and Mary (Raha) Halischak. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Ann (Pontius) Halischak in February 2010. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Florence, Louise Skunda and Dorothy Hodzik, and brother Donald. Michael worked for the Columbus Dispatch for 51 years before retiring at the age of 79 on December 31, 2001. Michael is survived by his three children, Norma (Halischak) Clapp, James and Daniel; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Michael's family will receive friends 10-11am Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now