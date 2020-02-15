|
|
Halischak, Michael
1923 - 2020
Michael Joseph Halischak Jr., 96, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, previously from Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born in Mingo Junction, Ohio to the late Michael, Sr. and Mary (Raha) Halischak. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Ann (Pontius) Halischak in February 2010. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Florence, Louise Skunda and Dorothy Hodzik, and brother Donald. Michael worked for the Columbus Dispatch for 51 years before retiring at the age of 79 on December 31, 2001. Michael is survived by his three children, Norma (Halischak) Clapp, James and Daniel; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Michael's family will receive friends 10-11am Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020