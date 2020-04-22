The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Michael Hartley


1958 - 2020
Michael Hartley Obituary
Hartley, Michael
1958 - 2020
Michael Neil Hartley born February 13, 1958. Beloved son, brother, and uncle entered Heaven to the loving embraces of his mother and father on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Mike was a former employee of ARC Industries and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He is survived by his brother, Russ (Marilyn); his sisters, Mary Ann and Shelby; nephew, Russ (Andie) Hartley; niece, Lauren Hartley; great-nephew, Finn Hartley; great-niece, Grey Hartley; dear cousins, Pam Litchfield and Debbie Spencer; his aunt, Helen Timmons; cousins, Tim, Fred, John, and Terry Messerschmidt, Genie High, Peggy Ringer, Tom and John (Twana) Mehaffey and his best friend, Tim (Doneta) Thorpe and many other friends and relatives. Mike enjoyed riding his bikes and collecting coins, time pieces, comic books and model cars. He was a kind, gentle, and loving soul and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities or to the . Special thank you to the doctors and nurses in the cardiac care unit at Mt. Carmel East Hospital and it's hospice program for their special care and attention given to our brother. Due to the current health restrictions, private services are entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Mike.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020
