|
|
Holland, Michael
1962 - 2019
Michael F. Holland, age 56, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio to James and Elizabeth (Betty) Holland. He was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and The Ohio State University and became a successful entrepreneur. Mike was the proud owner of Lucky's Grille and Billiards with longtime friend and business partner John Lince. He was a dedicated and professional leader who was respected and admired by his staff and customers alike. Mike had a great passion for racing cars that he nurtured with friends and family throughout his life. Straight roads or turns, family has always been the compass that guides him. Mike married his wife, Ellen Holland, on September 27, 1997 and spent the last 22 years of their life laughing and loving each other and their four beautiful children. Mike was a loyal husband and fiercely devoted father. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Ellen; children, Carly, Michael, Emily and Megan Holland; mother, Betty Holland; siblings, Joanne Holland, Kathy (Jim) Sterner, Jim (Diane) Holland, Patricia (Christopher) Holzaepfel, and Beth (Richard) Barthelmas; and many nieces and nephews in which he adored. Mike is also survived by many dear friends, including Bob Bonfante, Mark Merchant, Tom Mockler, Chip Jordan and Dr. Joseph Wolf; and race team, Daryl McKay, Dave Holzaepfel, Steve Seciliot, Bob Steckhan, Sean MacNealy, Chad Pendleton, Rich Gleason, Steve Anderson, Greg Fraclick, Perry Peters, Greg Walker, John Cross and Bill Cantley. Gone far too soon, Mike rode his final race and was surrounded by family at the end of his life. He was preceded in death by his father James F. Holland, nephew James F. Holland III and dear friend Steve Martin. Family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Memorial contributions may be made to Support the Fontan Blood Pump, https://www.gofundme.com/support-the-fontan-blood-pump, potentially life-saving research that would provide a brighter future for children with single ventricle heart disease including Mike's son, Michael Holland. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019