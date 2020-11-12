Hood, Michael
1967 - 2020
Michael Scott Hood, 53, passed away Nov. 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by father John Robin Hood, mother Janet Johnson Hood, grandfathers John M. Hood and Harold S. "Bus" Johnson Sr., grandmothers Luella E. Hood and Frankie M. Johnson, brothers Allan Lee Mosher and Cory Hood, sister Tammi Lynn Mosher, aunts and uncles. Mike is survived by fiancée, Teresa R. Tye; sons, Joshua Russell and Jesse Michael Hood; step-sons, Brandon O. Mullins and Corey S. Tye; siblings, Bryan Joseph Mosher, Lee Robin (Martin) Davis, Austin Devan Hood, Tiffany Kaye Hood, and Erin Whitney Hood; several nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins. Visitation Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 from 4pm until the time of Funeral Service at 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com