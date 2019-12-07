|
|
Howie, Michael
Dr. Michael Britchford Howie, passed away in Santander, Cantabria, Spain on August 22, 2019 while visiting with his family. Mike, the son of William Charles Howie and Anne Britchford was born in Rudley Hallows, England on June 6, 1944 (D-Day). After losing his mother at the age of 16, Mike chose to pursue a career in medicine and left England for Ireland to study at Trinity College Dublin. He graduated with a B.A. in Art and History in 1968, a B.M.BCh.BA.O (medical school) and M.A. in 1970, and a M.D. doctorate in Medicine (PhD) in 1975. At T.C.D, Mike played rugby, tennis and was a sailing instructor. It was at Trinity that Mike met his wife of 51 years, Olga del Rio Llata, whom he married in Caracas, Venezuela in September 1968. In the years before completing his Ph.D, Mike trained as an Anesthesiologist, received his Diploma in Anaesthetics from the Royal College of Physicians and Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and passed the British Boards of Anesthesia. While in Ireland Mike and Olga had their first two children, Morgan and Cliona. Mike took a position as a Professor of Anesthesiology at West Virginia University in Morgantown and the Howie family emigrated to the USA in June of 1975. While at WVU, Mike specialized in cardiac anesthesia, became a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians, the American Society of Anesthesia (ASA), and completed his American Boards in Anesthesiology. Also in West Virginia, Mike and Olga welcomed their daughter Mikaela, to the family. In 1979, Mike accepted a position at The Ohio State University and he and his family made the move to Columbus. During his 30+ years at OSU, he became a Full Tenured Professor of Anesthesia and Pharmacy, and a distinguished expert in the area of cardiac anesthesia due to both his dedicated clinical work and extensive ground breaking research. During his career, Mike travelled the world presenting his research as an invited professor, lecturer and examiner. His presentations were memorable for including interludes of humor and references to OSU and the Buckeyes. Mike was a member of the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiology (SCA), The International Anesthesia Research Society (IARS), the Society of Intravenous Anesthesia (SIVA), as well as the European Society of Anesthesiologist (ESA). Mike served as Vice Chairman of the OSU Department of Anesthesiology for 13 years and was named Chairman in 2002. Mike loved anesthesia, he loved teaching and being a mentor to others in the field, and he loved Ohio. Throughout his career, he was offered many opportunities to teach, work and do research in anesthesia at many other universities and private hospitals, but, in the end, he always chose to stay at OSU, where the challenges and gratification of working at a public institution inspired him, and in Columbus where he had made a home for his family and formed a strong community of friends. In his free time, Mike enjoyed sailing, skiing, and playing tennis with his family and, especially, spending time in nature at his farm in southern Ohio. He is being missed and remembered everyday by his wife, Olga; son, Morgan; daughter, Cliona; son-in-law, Roo Newton; grandchildren, Oriana and Elek Newton-Howie; and daugther, Mikaela. Mike's humor, energy, loyal friendship, creativity, professionalism and widespread knowledge are also missed by his many dear friends and colleagues from around the world and the USA, especially in Ohio, Spain, Ireland, England and Scotland. Mike Howie, the physician, professor, husband, father, grandfather and friend who could paint you a picture, write you a poem, sing you a song and dance an Irish jig, will be remembered at a Memorial Service at St Andrew's Church in Upper Arlington, on December 15, at 2.30 p.m. May he Rest In Peace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019