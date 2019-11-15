Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Michael Hunter Obituary
Hunter, Michael
Michael James, 53, passed away from complications related to Chronic Pancreatitis and Diabetes. He worked in Finance Administration for Cellular One and later Verizon Wireless. Mike lived in Sacramento, California from 1998 to 2013, and in Orlando, Florida from 2013 to 2018. Mike enjoyed spending time with his friends, cooking, and collecting antique watches, transistor radios, and vinyl records. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed restoration and maintenance of vehicles. He had an unmatched, unique, clever, and often irreverent sense of humor. Mike was preceded in death by his mother Alma Jean Hunter (2009), and his brother Christopher Hunter (2010). Left to cherish his memory are his father, William R. Hunter Sr.; his brothers, William R. Jr., Stephen and wife, Jackie, and Robert; his sister, Laura and husband, Jason Reich; his sisters-in-law, Sonya with husband, Joel Kupchick, and Ana with husband, Pedro Merlos; his three nieces, five nephews, and one great-niece. The family will receive guests at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio on Monday, November 18, 2019 between 4-7PM. The visitation will be followed by a Prayer Service at 7PM. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
