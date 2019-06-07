The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael J. Bricker Obituary
Bricker, Michael J.
1948 - 2019
Michael J. "Mike" Bricker, age 70, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at O.S.U. Hospital. Graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School. Veteran U.S. Air Force. Retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 40 years of service. Preceded in death by parents James and Bertha (Roederer) Bricker and brother Jimmy. Survived by sons, Robert (Barbara) and Christopher (Diane); grandchildren, Evan, Alex, Abby, Courtney, Rachael, and Nicole; siblings, Kathy (Ralph) Cook, John Bricker, Jeannine Malone, Mary Lou Gannon, Sue (Vernon) Brown, and Harold Bricker; many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Private family inurnment. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 8, 2019
