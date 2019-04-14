|
Kirby, Michael J.
1958 - 2019
Michael J. Kirby, 60, of Columbus, Ohio, died 2:50 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus following an extended illness. He was born October 1, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Jack and Berta Craig Kirby. Surviving are his daughter, Gina (Steve Elliott) Kirby, of Columbus; cousins, Tamara (Jeff) Wagner, of Chillicothe, Tim (Lora Sue Miller) Tribbett, of West Virginia, Connie (Kathy) Sullivan, of Maryland and Joe Sullivan, of Maryland. He was predeceased by grandparents, Frank and Hazel Kirby and Albert Neal and Martha Owens Baxter. Michael was a Mason and was a 1976 graduate of Columbus South High School. In keeping with his wishes, Michael will be cremated and his cremains will be scattered in a private family ceremony in West Virginia. A celebration of life will be held in Columbus, OH at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The thru their website at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc. You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019