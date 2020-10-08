1/
Michael J. "Mick" McCullough
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCullough, Michael "Mick" J.
1951 - 2020
Michael "Mick" Joseph McCullough, 68, passed away on October 7, 2020. Mick was born on December 25, 1951 in Dennison, OH to the late Joseph and Phyllis (Bessozi) McCullough. Mick retired as a Microbiologist from Ohio Health/Riverside Hospital. Mick is survived by his loving wife, Judy L. (Edwards) McCullough; son, Christopher McCullough; sister, Sharon (Robert) Hannon; nephews, Jeff Hannon and Jonathan (Lisa) Hannon; special friends, Tim and Sara Boulds, Samantha, Laura, Joseph, Mary, Michael and Catherine; 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. A memorial service under the care of Cotner Funeral Home for Mick will be held in the Spring of 2021. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved