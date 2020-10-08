McCullough, Michael "Mick" J.
1951 - 2020
Michael "Mick" Joseph McCullough, 68, passed away on October 7, 2020. Mick was born on December 25, 1951 in Dennison, OH to the late Joseph and Phyllis (Bessozi) McCullough. Mick retired as a Microbiologist from Ohio Health/Riverside Hospital. Mick is survived by his loving wife, Judy L. (Edwards) McCullough; son, Christopher McCullough; sister, Sharon (Robert) Hannon; nephews, Jeff Hannon and Jonathan (Lisa) Hannon; special friends, Tim and Sara Boulds, Samantha, Laura, Joseph, Mary, Michael and Catherine; 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. A memorial service under the care of Cotner Funeral Home for Mick will be held in the Spring of 2021. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.