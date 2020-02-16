|
|
Miller, Michael J.
1951 - 2020
Michael J. Miller, 68, of Columbus, passed away on February 13, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1951 in Columbus to the late Joseph F. Miller Jr. and Margaret "Joan" (Green) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Fred and Margaret Green and Joseph F. Miller Sr. and Beatrice Miller, brother Stephen P. Miller and his two cats Ramrod and Shadow. Michael was a proud Army veteran who served 3 tours in the Vietnam War as a communication specialist in the Signal Corps. Upon leaving the Army Michael attended Columbus State where he received his Associates degree. He worked for the City of Columbus in Traffic Engineering and retiring as a manager of the Snow Warriors. Michael was a very kind person who loved to help people. He was a devoted member at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and a Kentucky Colonels. He was heavily involved in Columbus Politics. Michael will be greatly missed by his sisters, Marsha (Steven) Spencer, Karen (Pete) Dixon, and Patricia "Patty" (Stephen) Bevan; nieces and nephews, Sheila Ball, Danny Ball II, Shelly (Chris) Mills, Lisa Coleman, and Theresa Jones. A funeral Mass celebrating Michael's life will be held at 11am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 280 North Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215. His family will receive friends on Friday, February, 21, 2020 from 4-7PM at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30pm. The family request that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020