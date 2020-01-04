|
|
Sambroak, Michael J.
1974 - 2019
Michael "Eagle" John Sambroak, 45 of Columbus, OH passed away on Dec. 28th, 2019.
Born May 30th, 1974 in East Liverpool, OH. A graduate of East Liverpool High School and United States Navy veteran, Mike had a variety of passions and interests. His love of hockey, golf and football were only surpassed by his love of music. Mike's musical career spanned decades. He played bass guitar for many bands including Mud Tongue, Mother's Pearl,Plaid, The Jym Slammer Band, Outrageous Orange, Help is on the Way, Sound The Word, Soul Fu Villains, Gathering Stars and was part of many, many projects. Mike was employed at Hokuto, USA Inc.as an assembly technician where he made lifelong friendships. Mike is a hero in that he helped people throughout his entire life and continues through the gifts of organ donation.
Mike is survived by the loves of his life, wife Stephanie (Johnson) and daughter Ava (Bug). His parents Deena and Jim Seevers and John and Barbara Sambroak, his brother Jason Sambroak, niece Kaitlynn Sambroak, sisters, Amy McLaughlin, Cathy Powell, Kim Staley, Gracie (beloved dog) and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and bandmates.
Mike's memory will be celebrated on Monday, Jan.6th 2020 at Schoedinger Funeral Home in Worthington from 3:00pm - 6:00pm where a celebration of life will start at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made online to The s Project or Lifeline of Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020