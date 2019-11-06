|
|
Weisz, Michael J.
1957 - 2019
Michael J. Weisz, 62 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was the devoted son of Josephine "Peppi" and the late George Weisz of Cleveland, Ohio. Born September 28, 1957 in Chicago, IL, and raised in Cleveland, Michael attended the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, Yeshiva University (BA) and Capital Law School (JD). Michael married his high school sweetheart Chanita (Stavsky) in 1979 and raised four children together. Michael was deeply committed to the Columbus Jewish community and served as past president and chairman of the board of the Beth Jacob Congregation, the Columbus Torah Academy, the Columbus Community Kollel along with many other local Jewish organizations and causes. He was recently awarded one of the inaugural 18 difference makers by the Columbus Jewish News for his service to the community. He practiced real estate and personal injury law in Central Ohio for more than 30 years and was founder of Columbus-based realty management companies Smith Tandy and Haddon Communities. Michael is survived by his wife, Chanita; son, Naphtali (Abby) Weisz; daughters, Leah (Uriel) Sturm, Ariella (Jonathan) Eltes, and Mina (Steven) Steiglitz; his dear mother, Peppi Weisz; and sister, Linda (Jeff) Bookman. He is the proud grandfather of Shaindee, Bella, Dovid, Tsofia and Amitai Weisz; Alexandra Meira and Clarie Lielle Sturm, Eliana, Nava, Daria, Yakov and David Eltes, and Natalie, Ariana, and Georgie Stieglitz. Michael courageously battled pancreatic cancer for more than 7 years and gave hope and inspiration to countless friends and strangers about the power of God's blessings. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to his medical caregivers, especially at Columbia Hospital in NY and the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University. Memorial services will be held at 4pm TODAY, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Beth Jacob Congregation, 1223 College Ave. followed by burial in his beloved homeland of Israel on Friday. The family will return to sit Shiva in Columbus on Sunday afternoon. Donations can be made to the Beth Jacob Congregation or charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019