Michael Johnson


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Michael
1966 - 2019
Michael Eugene Johnson, age 52, Thursday June 20, 2019 at his residence. Graduate of Groveport High School Class of 1985. Big Ohio State Buckeyes fan. His passion in life was music and photography. Survived by mother, Myrtle Johnson; many cousins and friends; beloved dog, Buddy. Preceded in death by father, Eugene Johnson; paternal grandparents, Bert and Elizabeth Johnson; maternal grandmother, Ruth Moore. Friends may call Tuesday 5-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where service will be held Wednesday 1 PM. Pastor Ralph Short officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 24, 2019
