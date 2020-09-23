Jones, Michael
1961 - 2020
Minister Michael Jones, age 58. Sunrise December 16, 1961 and Sunset September 20, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Unity Temple COGIC, 52 Reeb Ave. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com