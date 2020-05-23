Jordan, Michael
1953 - 2020
Summerton, SC. –
Michael Edwin Jordan, 67, husband of Rebecca Gayle Gambill Jordan, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House. Born January 14, 1953, in Columbus, OH, he was a son of Gwendolyn Frances Brown Jordan Miller and the late Chester G. Jordan. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. He will always be remembered for his hilarious personality and his tender heart. He is survived by his wife of Summerton, SC; his mother of Maryville, TN; a brother, Greg Jordan (Roseanne) of Maryville, TN; two sisters, RaDonna Burns (Rick) of Whitehall, OH and Teresa Jones (Scott) of Thornville, OH; an uncle, Wayne Brown of Reynoldsburg, OH; three sisters-in-law, Sue Gambill Mattison (Gerry) of Meridian, ID, Kathy Gambill Miller (Dick) of Reynoldsburg, OH and Sharon Johnson Gambill of Alameda, CA; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 25, 2020.