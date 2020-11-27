Jucha, Michael
1974 - 2020
Michael Paul Jucha, 46, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away at Mount Carmel East hospital on November 21, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1974 in Pittsburgh to Lennah Thompson and Paul Jucha. Michael is survived by his mother, Lennah Thompson; his father, Paul Jucha; his daughters, Alexis Rodocker and Lily Jucha; his step-son, Kasey Burns; his grandson, Liam Rodocker; his sister, Beth Zeches; his nieces and his extended family. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME. Private services will be held for the family. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to share online condolences and view a complete obituary.