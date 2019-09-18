Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
6440 S High St
Lockbourne, OH
Michael Kasson


1938 - 2019
Michael Kasson Obituary
Kasson, Michael
1938 - 2019
Michael Carl Kasson, age 81, of Reynoldsburg, died September 18, 2019 at Brookdale Trillium Crossing in Dublin. He was born April 27, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Carl and Lucille Kasson. Michael was a longtime Allstate Insurance Agent. Preceded in death by his brother-in-law Pete Kline. Michael is survived by his four children, Gregory Michael (Theresa) Kasson, Brian Joseph (Beth) Kasson, Kevin Kasson and Christina Marie (Christian) Miller; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Kline and Charles (Vicki) Kasson; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147. A funeral mass will take place at 12 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S High St, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137. Those who wish may donate to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Church, 600 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147 in Michael's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019
