Lauber, Michael "Mike"
1954 - 2019
Michael "Mike" Lauber, passed away on August 2, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer. The oldest son of Mary (Brown) and Eugene Lauber, he was always one to bring fun with him and made everyone smile. He was a Westside resident all his life; he graduated from St. Mary Magdalene School and Bishop Ready High School. He was a master plumber and used that to found his own company, Terra Plumbing. He helped with Rebuilding America and the Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Coalition (PHCC) of Central Ohio. He loved spending time doing things, fixing anything that needed work, and could rarely sit still - he especially loved renovating his family's hunting cabin in Lucasville, Ohio. He shared his vast wisdom of plumbing, construction, hunting, and life with those who needed it or were willing to learn. Always an outdoorsman, he loved fishing, his backyard pond, and hunting. His best hunting achievement was the 11-point buck he bagged in December 2018 at his cabin. He was a harsh movie critic who loved Star Trek (The Next Generation, especially) and Guardians of the Galaxy. He quickly learned new technologies and loved working on or building computers. He was active in his church, Saint Stephen the Martyr, was a member of the parish council, and volunteered his time with the Westgate Community Recreation Council, where he proudly served on the committee that raised funds to install a fountain in the park's pond. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Wigington) of 34 years; daughters, Melinda Lauber and Christina (Zeke) Lauber-Royster, and son, Stephen Lauber; siblings, Jeannine Lauber, Ron (Sandy) Lauber, and Rebecca (John) Jeffries; several sisters and brothers-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and many loving friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 8, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 am, St. Stephen the Martyr, 4131 Clime Road. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church or make a blood donation to The Red Cross. To sign the online condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019