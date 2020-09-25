1/
Michael Leach
Leach, Michael
1936 - 2020
Michael "Micky" Joseph Leach, age 84, passed away on September 19, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by wife Frances, mother Frances, grandson James, siblings Patty, Shirley, Frances, John, Ronnie, Richie. He is survived by children, Ron and Pattie; grandchildren, Danille (Jamie), Rachel (Doug), Brittany "BB" (Matt); great grandchildren, Cassidy, Evin, Lyndi, Dakota, MaKayla, DJ, Kyleigh, Addie; father, John Ryan; brother, Harold (Gladys). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and there will forever be an empty seat at the ball fields. Family will host a small private graveside service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL. Give mom a kiss and a hug for all of us.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
