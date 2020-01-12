|
|
Lenox, Michael
1951 - 2020
Michael E. Lenox passed away in Columbus on January 10, 2020. Born December 13, 1951 in Chillicothe. Michael is survived by wife, Ellen Birnadine Gose Lenox; son, Michael J. (Lisa) Lenox; grandchildren, Justin and Kateland Lenox; great grandchildren, Xander and Gracelynn; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14 from 4 to 7 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 pm. Interment Harrison Twp. Cemetery. To view complete obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020