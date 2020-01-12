Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lenox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lenox


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lenox Obituary
Lenox, Michael
1951 - 2020
Michael E. Lenox passed away in Columbus on January 10, 2020. Born December 13, 1951 in Chillicothe. Michael is survived by wife, Ellen Birnadine Gose Lenox; son, Michael J. (Lisa) Lenox; grandchildren, Justin and Kateland Lenox; great grandchildren, Xander and Gracelynn; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14 from 4 to 7 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 pm. Interment Harrison Twp. Cemetery. To view complete obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -