Michael Leonard

Leonard, Michael
Michael P. Leonard, age 71, August 24, 2020 at St. Ann Hospital, Westerville. 1968 Graduate of Northland High School. U.S. Marine Corp. honorably discharged Veteran. Retired from Anheuser-Busch after 35 years. Michael enjoyed yardwork and trips to Las Vegas. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dolores and brother Patrick. Survived by sisters, Carol Leonard, Barb (Dan) Duemey and Mary (Thomas) Schwartz; nieces, Katherine and Danielle Duemey. Graveside military honors Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10AM at Saint Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name, to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
, 801 Eighteenth Street, NW. Washington D.C. 20006.