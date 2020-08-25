1/
Michael Leonard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard, Michael
Michael P. Leonard, age 71, August 24, 2020 at St. Ann Hospital, Westerville. 1968 Graduate of Northland High School. U.S. Marine Corp. honorably discharged Veteran. Retired from Anheuser-Busch after 35 years. Michael enjoyed yardwork and trips to Las Vegas. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dolores and brother Patrick. Survived by sisters, Carol Leonard, Barb (Dan) Duemey and Mary (Thomas) Schwartz; nieces, Katherine and Danielle Duemey. Graveside military honors Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10AM at Saint Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name, to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth Street, NW. Washington D.C. 20006. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved