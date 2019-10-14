|
Lepp, Michael
1939 - 2019
Michael Lepp, age 79, passed away on October 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Herman and Miriam Lepp, sister Susan Topol, brother Matthew Lepp. He is survived by his son, Adam Lepp; daughter, Amanda (Steven) Menzie; grandson, Samuel Menzie; longtime friend, Janeen Lepp and her children. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, October 16 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Donations are preferred in his memory to a charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019