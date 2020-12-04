Leskowyak, Michael

1948 - 2020

Michael "Mike" Leskowyak (1948-2020) age 72, of Westerville, OH. Mike was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Mike was amazing loved by everyone that knew him. Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends; especially his devoted, loving wife and best friend of over 50 years, Darlene Leskowyak and their beloved children (and grandchildren), David & Tracey (Kyle, Ryan & Anna), Mark & Liz (Drew & Lauren), Jennifer & Mike Shane (Taylor & Tyler). Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife Darlene, parents Joseph and Helen Leskowyak; siblings John, Bill and Donna (Phillips) Leskowyak. Mike was an inspiration and source of unconditional love for everyone and a proud Army veteran. A visitation will take place on Monday, December 7th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, OH. 43081. Contributions can be made to the Kobacker House in Mikes honor.



