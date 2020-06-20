Michael Lex

Lex, Michael
Michael Allen Lex, 55 passed away on June 17, 2020. A visitation will be from will be from 4-7pm on Monday, June 22 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale. The service will be lived streamed on Mike's Tribute Wall page on the Caldwell Parrish's website, www.caldwellparrish.com. Michael was born was born on April 13, 1965 in Dubuque, IA to Allen and Mary Ann Lex. Mike was a loving father, caring husband and always put others first. He had a kind heart, the most generous spirit and always lent a hand to anyone in need. He attended the University of Iowa, where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. This is where he met the love of his wife, Kim. Mike and Kim shared a strong, 30-year marriage and raised three incredible children: Allison, Nathan, and Daniel. Allison, 30, has been married for over two years to her husband, Brendan. They have a beautiful 9 month old daughter, Ashlyn Rae Kelly. She is Mike's first grandchild. Nathan, 26, graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has been married for almost a year to Heather. They now live in Canton, OH. Daniel, 22, is finishing his Bachelor's of Science in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati and will graduate in the spring of 2021. Mike's career took him throughout the United States: Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado, and Ohio. While traveling between states, he was able to experience new adventures with his family and make life-long friends along the way. In his free time, he enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes. He treasured spending time at his cabin in southern Ohio where he was able to hunt, fish, farm and create many special memories with his loved ones. He also loved the ocean, and his idea of heaven on Earth was sitting on the beach with his toes in the sand and watching the sunset. He had a passion for reading and learning about history. He was a devoted leader and treated all his colleagues with the same respect, from the secretary to the CEO. When he spoke, no matter the setting, he had everyone's attention and was able to reach out to and teach everyone on a personal level. He also had an infectious smile and incredible sense of humor. He grew up Catholic and continued to practice his faith throughout his life sharing stories with countless others and donating to meaningful causes. His ability to change lives and affect others never stopped and will continue for years to come. He was one of a kind and was loved deeply by everyone that had the opportunity to know him. Mike is survived by his wife, Kim; daughter, Allison (Brendan) Kelly; sons, Nathan (Heather) Lex and Daniel Lex; parents, Allen and Mary Ann Lex; granddaughter, Ashlyn Kelly; and sisters, Kathy (Kevin) Thielen, Karen (Jim) Buri and Lisa (Shane) Berrett. Memorial contributions may be given to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America in Mike's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines for the church, those attending the funeral Mass will be seated respecting social distancing procedures and are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.