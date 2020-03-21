The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lively
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lively


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Michael Lively Obituary
Lively, Michael
1953 - 2020
Michel J. Lively passed into the arms of his Savior on March 17, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Columbus, Ohio and was employed by G&J Pepsi Cola of Columbus for 37 years. He retired in 2016.
Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Rausch Lively and his children Erin (Joe) Holland, John Lively and Adam Lively and grandchildren Daniel and Emily Holland. He is predeceased by his father Hugh Lively and is also survived by his mother Grace Lively and brother David (Mary) Lively as well as many other family members and friends.
Because of the current state mandates, Mike will be honored at a private service at Zion Lutheran Church with interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery. For the full obituary please go to www.schoedinger.com. Memorial contributions can be made in Mike's name to Zion Lutheran Church 766 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43206 or to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now