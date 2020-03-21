|
Lively, Michael
1953 - 2020
Michel J. Lively passed into the arms of his Savior on March 17, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Columbus, Ohio and was employed by G&J Pepsi Cola of Columbus for 37 years. He retired in 2016.
Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Rausch Lively and his children Erin (Joe) Holland, John Lively and Adam Lively and grandchildren Daniel and Emily Holland. He is predeceased by his father Hugh Lively and is also survived by his mother Grace Lively and brother David (Mary) Lively as well as many other family members and friends.
Because of the current state mandates, Mike will be honored at a private service at Zion Lutheran Church with interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery. For the full obituary please go to www.schoedinger.com. Memorial contributions can be made in Mike's name to Zion Lutheran Church 766 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43206 or to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020