Michael Lombardi Obituary
Lombardi, Michael
1928 - 2019
Michael "Mike" Lombardi, 90, of Fostoria, passed away at 5:40 am Sunday, February 24, 2019. Mike was born April 3, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Carlo and Maria (Onorato) Lombardi. He married Maxine Brant November 4, 1963 in Engadine, MI, they shared 50 years of marriage and she preceded him in death on March 27, 2013. Surviving is a brother, Emery (Sylvia) Lombardi, Dublin, Ohio; nephews and nieces, Albert, Thomas and Joseph Lombardi, Mary Angela "Sissy" Hatem, Theresa Lombardi, Carol Lombardi and niece and caregiver, Alane Bossler; and many great, and great-great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a brother Albert Lombardi (1936), mother and father-in-law Florence and Ralph Brant, brother and sister-in-law Ernest and Betty Bossler. Mike was a member of the PGA and former golf professional at the Fostoria Country Club from 1952-1986. Visitation is Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11 am-12 noon at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830, where funeral services will begin at 12 noon with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Committal services will then take place in the Veterans Memorial Chapel of Fountain Cemetery with burial following. A lunch and gathering will then be held at the funeral home for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
