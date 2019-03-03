Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Michael M. Andres Sr.

Michael M. Andres Sr. Obituary
Andres, Sr., Michael M.
1946 - 2019
Michael M. Andres, Sr., age 72, of Hilliard, OH, died Friday, March 1, 2019. Michael was preceded in death by his mother Rosemarie and father Martin Andres, son Robert, sister Jo and granddaughter Sydney. He is survived by his sons Mike (Belinda) Andres, Patrick (Laura) Andres, Shawn Andres, Frederick (Mary) Hageman; grandchildren: Sarah, Jesse, Josh, Zachary, Jacob, Hannah, Aj, Alise, Ryan, Serena, Shawn, Christopher, Riley, Taylor, Aidan, Xander, Dominic; great-grandchildren: Hailey, Briley, Kinley, Elijah, Allie, Harlem, Dallas and Bo. A retired Industrial Arts and Technologies teacher for 38 years in the Hilliard City Schools, he was also a swimming instructor and lifeguard at the Hilliard Pool. He was a life member of Central Ohio Hunters and Anglers Club, NRA and member of ABATE. Mike was a gentle, thoughtful and caring man who always had a smile and good word for everyone. He was an avid outdoorsman and motorcycle rider. Mike spent many hours with family and friends enjoying family time, camping and fishing with his children and friends. In addition, he spent many hours working with kids in the school honors camp teaching the students outdoor living, proper gun safety and a general appreciation of the outdoors and nature that surrounds us all. As a supporter of ABATE, Mike helped campaign for motorcyclist individual rights. He was a supporter of Rolling Thunder and their efforts to retrieve MIA's. Mike had a saying that was always the answer to how you were doing:" I am my usual wonderful self." We ask that you not grieve for him because he is back to his usual, wonderful self. Mike will be sadly missed by all. Family will welcome friends from 2:00-5:00p.m. SATURDAY, MARCH 9, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where his Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 5:00p.m. with Reverend Bill Harris, officiating. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memory of Mike or to send your condolences to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
