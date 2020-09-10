Mahan, Michael1955 - 2020Michael Eliot Mahan, age 65, passed peacefully on September 7, 2020 at Kobacker House. Retired for the past 2 years from Scioto Services. A proud alumnus of East High School and of Central State University. Michael obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. Preceded in death by parents John and Edith Mahan. Survived by daughters, Yolanda Mahan and Mahogany (Mike) Bridges; son, David Slaughter; brother, Malcolm Mahan; grandchildren, Jasmine and Christian Bridges; nieces, Adrienne, Anitra and Monica Mahan; nephew, Malcolm Jr.; a host of other relatives and a very special friend, Kevin Viney. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a walk-through viewing for friends and loved ones will take place from 1-2pm Monday, September 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow. To send flowers and share your expressions of sympathy and support for Michael's family, we encourage you to visit his memorial celebration wall at