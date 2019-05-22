Masica, Michael

1931 - 2019

Michael J Masica, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1931 to the late Joseph and Katherine (formerly Yaczko) Masica in Cleveland, Ohio. Michael proudly served in the military and served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War and retired at rank of Captain in the USAF Reserve. He attended Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Michael retired from General Electric Company after serving in multiple positions/roles with Human Resources working in Coshocton, Ohio with the Laminated Products division and prior to that with the Aircraft Engine division in Evendale, Ohio. He was active in Coshocton County United Way Industrial Division and was Fund Chairman for 3 years, and he was also a member of Coshocton Rotary Club. Upon retirement, he remained in Coshocton, Ohio, later relocating to Westerville, Ohio, and finally to Danbury Senior Living Center Columbus, Ohio. During retirement, Michael spent his time actively traveling with his wife Donna along with family and friends. He was lovingly devoted to his family and their participation in swimming and music; and similarly dedicated his time and attention to his grandchildren and their varied pursuits and activities. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna (formerly Suter) with 58 years of marriage; sons, Gregory of Beaumont, TX and David (Jodi) of Coshocton, Ohio; daughter, Kathy Samson of Westerville, Ohio; treasured grandchildren, Olivia and Lucy Samson also of Westerville, Mya and Charlie Masica of Worthington, Ohio; and brothers, William (Tudy) of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Dan (Ellen) of Carmel, Indiana. Michael is preceded in death by his brother George formerly residing in Middleburgh Heights, Ohio. A gathering will take place Tuesday, May 28 from 2-3 PM with a memorial service being conducted at 3 PM all at the Chapel of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the James Cancer Center at Fund for Life at: https://cancer.osu.edu/giving-back/special-funds/james-fund-for-life. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019