Mathers, Michael
1944 - 2019
Former Dublin, Ohio resident Michael Raymond Mathers of Micanopy, Florida passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019. He was 74 years old. Mr. Mathers was born to parents G. Raymond Mathers and Martha Violetta Thatcher-Mathers on September 18th, 1944 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was the middle child of three, and grew up in the small farming communities of Hilliard and Dublin, with lots of open fields, friends, rivers and forests to keep him occupied. It was apparent at an early age that Mike could accomplish anything he set his mind to do, and was always working on various kinds of projects, some more dangerous than others. He attended Dublin High School and was a gifted athlete, making many touchdowns for the Dublin Shamrocks as co-captain of their football team. After graduation from high school in 1963, Mike attended Franklin University and received his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering. He then took a job with Consolidated Kinetics and married his high school sweetheart Barbara Schreiner-Mathers, with nuptials performed at Dublin Community Church on August 8th, 1965. After Barb had finished her degree in education at The Ohio State University, they moved to Florida to start new careers, with Barb teaching at local middle schools and Mike taking an engineering job with Florida Power. They thrived in Florida and raised two children, while graciously accepting frequent visits by old friends escaping the cold weather from the northern states. After retirement, they designed and built their own home in Micanopy, Florida, keeping busy gardening and grand parenting. In summary, Mike was born with an enlarged heart, both literally and figuratively, being always a very kind and generous soul, and will be sorely missed by friends and family. He is survived by his sister Sheri Mathers-Bannister of Perrysburg, Ohio, brother Jeff Mathers of Salt Lake City, Utah, wife Barbara Schreiner Mathers, their daughter Constance Lynne Mathers-Pinson, son Brett Raymond Mathers, and grandchildren Sophia Lynne Pinson, Ella Mathers, Jacob Mathers, Derek Mathers, and Kayla Nicole Mathers. At his request, no services will be held and only immediate family will attend a private scattering of ashes ceremony. The family is grateful for all the cards and condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019