Michael W. McCartney, age 71, of Dublin, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. He was born on Feb. 8, 1948 in Mount Vernon and was the son of the late Robert and Orpha (Griffith) McCartney. Michael was a 1966 MVHS graduate and was the class photographer. He then attended Robert Morris University with a Associate in Business and then continued to OSU in photography. He had recently retired from Patterson Merkle Company as a partner. Michael is survived by his brother, Tom McCartney; fiance, Melissa North-Onweller; nieces, Mary McCartney and Kate (Robert) Edwards; great-nieces and nephews, Maranda Spinweber, Barry Spinweber Jr.,Travis and Cory Edwards; cousin, John (Jan) Heft; and great cousin, Griffith Heft. Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by numerous extended family members. Friends may call on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11am-12noon at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon. A graveside committal of his cremated remains will follow in Sandridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: or the . To express a condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019