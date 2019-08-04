|
McKee, Michael
1984 - 2019
Michael C. McKee, age 35. Sunrise February 5, 1984 and Sunset July 31, 2019. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Avenue. Interment at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME EAST, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The McKee Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019