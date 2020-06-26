McKenzie, Michael

Michael James McKenzie went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020 in Col., OH. Preceded in death by sister Patricia Ann McKenzie and special friend Connie Adams. Survived by parents, George and Sharon McKenzie; and many other family members. Mike loved motorcycles, outdoor sports and his dogs. Service to be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11am at Gahanna First Baptist Church, 520 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Visitation 10-11am. Pastor Tom Dove officiating. Burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribuutions can be made in Mike's honor to Gahanna First Baptist Church and Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Col., OH 43212. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Michael McKenzie.



