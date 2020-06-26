Michael McKenzie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKenzie, Michael
Michael James McKenzie went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020 in Col., OH. Preceded in death by sister Patricia Ann McKenzie and special friend Connie Adams. Survived by parents, George and Sharon McKenzie; and many other family members. Mike loved motorcycles, outdoor sports and his dogs. Service to be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11am at Gahanna First Baptist Church, 520 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Visitation 10-11am. Pastor Tom Dove officiating. Burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribuutions can be made in Mike's honor to Gahanna First Baptist Church and Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Col., OH 43212. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Michael McKenzie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gahanna First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Gahanna First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Service
471-G Morrison Rd.
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 532-5012
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved