Michael Megert Obituary
Megert, Michael
1976 - 2019
On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Michael Megert of Powell, OH, passed away at age 43. Michael was born on March 4, 1976 in St. Louis, MO to Jon David Megert and the late Patty DeMar Julian. Michael leaves behind his best friend and loving father, Jon; adoring big brother, Ryan who looked up to him; a rescued son Labrador named Nugget; stepmother, Paula; and partner-in-crime, desperately devoted sisters, Stephanie and Courtney; nephews/comrades, Cameron, Alex, Jonathan, Paxon; and an entire World that could really use his empathy and love. Michael called Ohio home most of his life, graduating from Reynoldsburg High School Class of 1994, and CSCC. Mike was a devout Steelers fan and never missed a Buckeye game, even at his brothers wedding during which he led the crowd in boisterous football cheer. Michael loved his family, including the families he formed among his dearest friendships. He was the first to lift up anybody that was down. He didn't know a stranger. Michael made a difference to many, specifically helping kids and families battling cancer. Michael had an especially endless heart for dogs, including the underdog. Michael was a boom; a maverick in kindness and all a motley crew. Michael remained fearless in figure and lived vehemently until the very end. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Humane Society or s Foundation, two organizations that Michael firmly believed in. Visitation will be held Friday, April 19 from 6-6:30 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081, where a service will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
