Merna, Michael

Michael William Merna, "Big Mike," age 78, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Michael was born on March 2, 1942 in Utica, NY to John "Doc" and Dorothy Merna. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Cathy (Perry); son, Michael Jr. (Jennie); daughters, Karen (Lisa Anderson) and Ann; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jack; Cathy's children, Matthew, Nick and Alison Buchholz (Paul); and two grandchildren. Michael worked in the food sales industry throughout his career, and eventually opened his own business, Big Mike's Sausage & Biscuits in the early 1990's. Big Mike had a passion for soccer, coached for many years, refereed OHSAA state championship games, and followed the US teams as well as the Columbus Crew. He could be found at nearly all Ohio State basketball games, and was active in the St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Grandview. He was a friend of Bill W. for over 30 years. One of Mike's favorite sayings was, "I do not intend to tiptoe through life to arrive safely at death," and that is how he approached each day. Throughout his life, Michael embraced the challenges that confronted him, conquering personal struggles so he could support others in fighting their own battles. He overcame complications from cancer for nearly twenty years, maintaining his positive outlook and helping others until he no longer could. Due to COVID, services are for immediate family only. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Nationwide Children's hospital in his name



