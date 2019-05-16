Miller, Michael

1941 - 2019

Michael Theodore Miller, 77, passed away on May 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Theodore and Elizabeth (Wene) Miller. He is also preceded in death by wife Madeline Jean Miller, his grandson Maxwell Miller. Mike will be missed by his sons, Scott (Greta), Steven (Kristen), and Jeffrey (Kim) Miller; his grandchildren, Claire, Mason, Calleigh, Sam, Will, and Drew; brother, Bob (Debbie) Miller; nieces, Cheryl Grimm, Carin Holahan, Debbie Campsmith. He cherished spending time with his wife, sons and grandchildren, often attending their activities. Mike had a successful career with Allstate Insurance as an award winning agency insuring thousands of local families and businesses. Mike enjoyed golfing and poker nights with lifelong friends. Services were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 on Sunday, May 19, 2019 with visitation hours from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on May 20, 2019 at 10am at ST. ELIZABETH CATHOLIC CHURCH located at 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd. In tribute to Michael's memory, and in lieu of flowers, donations to St Elizabeth Catholic Church, are sincerely appreciated. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2019