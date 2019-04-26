|
Miner, Michael
1947 - 2019
Michael W. Miner, 71, of Columbus, passed away April 24, 2019. Mike was born June 23, 1947 to Gerald and Marilyn (Wendland) Miner. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council number 11193. Mike was also a member of the 11am St. Elizabeth Choir. He enjoyed to read on his e-book, play solitaire, was an avid Ohio State fan, he loved Notre Dame and the Cleveland Indians and never gave up on the Cleveland Browns. Mike thoroughly enjoyed his last trip to Disney World in January 2019. Mike will be deeply missed by his devoted and caring wife, Jane "Gianna" P. Steffanci of 30 years; brother-in-law, Thomas Steffanci; sister-in-law, Mary Alice (Michael) Barna; 9 nieces and nephews; 6 grand-nieces and nephews; several cousins and extended family. He was blessed with many friends, neighbors and their St. Elizabeth Church family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Patrick Miner. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at St. Elizabeth Parish, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd., Columbus. Mass of Resurrection services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10am at the Church with Father Charles Cotton officiating. Burial will be at Resurrection at a later date. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019