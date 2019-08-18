The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Worthington Presbyterian Church
773 High St.
Worthington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Minister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Minister


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Michael Minister Obituary
Minister, Michael
1944 - 2019
Michael E. Minister, 75, a longtime resident of Worthington, Ohio, died peacefully at home on August 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Mike was born in Athens, Ohio February 14, 1944 to the late George E. (Ebbie) and Dorothy N. (Michael) Minister. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Patti (McBride) Minister, sons Mark (Brandy), Andy (Ally), Ben (Katie), Adam (Campbell); brother Mark (Stephanie); brother-in-law, Mike (Linda) McBride; sister-in-law, Mary Minister; cousin, Linda Nelson Mrukowski; grandchildren, George, Charles, Ren, Frankie, Vaughn, Elisabeth, Virginia, Teddi, Andrew and Valerie; and many special nieces and nephews.
Mike graduated from Worthington High School in 1962, received his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University in 1966, graduated Officer Candidate School, served honorably in the United States Navy, and worked his way through law school at Capital University. He began practicing law at Gingher & Christensen and later joined Baker & Hostetler in 1986. He was involved with many local boards including years of service to OhioHealth and Veterans Memorial. Mike loved the City of Worthington; he served as a police department dispatcher, a volunteer fireman, the interim city manager in 1974, the city attorney for 30 years, and its permanent Law Director for the last 6 years before retirement. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, OH. A celebration of his life will be held at the Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High St., Worthington, Ohio at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. Interment will follow at the church's columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now