Minister, Michael
1944 - 2019
Michael E. Minister, 75, a longtime resident of Worthington, Ohio, died peacefully at home on August 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Mike was born in Athens, Ohio February 14, 1944 to the late George E. (Ebbie) and Dorothy N. (Michael) Minister. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Patti (McBride) Minister, sons Mark (Brandy), Andy (Ally), Ben (Katie), Adam (Campbell); brother Mark (Stephanie); brother-in-law, Mike (Linda) McBride; sister-in-law, Mary Minister; cousin, Linda Nelson Mrukowski; grandchildren, George, Charles, Ren, Frankie, Vaughn, Elisabeth, Virginia, Teddi, Andrew and Valerie; and many special nieces and nephews.
Mike graduated from Worthington High School in 1962, received his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University in 1966, graduated Officer Candidate School, served honorably in the United States Navy, and worked his way through law school at Capital University. He began practicing law at Gingher & Christensen and later joined Baker & Hostetler in 1986. He was involved with many local boards including years of service to OhioHealth and Veterans Memorial. Mike loved the City of Worthington; he served as a police department dispatcher, a volunteer fireman, the interim city manager in 1974, the city attorney for 30 years, and its permanent Law Director for the last 6 years before retirement. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, OH. A celebration of his life will be held at the Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High St., Worthington, Ohio at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. Interment will follow at the church's columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019