Misch, Michael

1946 - 2019

Michael Misch, age 72, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous 20 year battle with heart disease. He was born October 28, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Albert and Rose (Downton) Misch. Michael retired in 2005 from Battelle Memorial Institute after 32 years of loyal service as a business manager for Publications, Magazines and Production. He will be deeply missed by his longtime companion, John W. Matchett; his brothers, Ronald (Donna) and Richard Misch; his sisters, Antoinette (Vern) Brumley, Shelly Futty, Sharon Greene and Angela (Matt) Hill. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Michael was a dedicated and honest co-worker, brother and friend who loved to travel, especially to Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Carribean and several countries in Europe. John would like to thank their friends and neighbors at Burnham Square Condominiums and the doctors and staff of the Cardiac Care Unit of Mount Carmel East Hospital for the wonderful care and support shown to Michael over the years. In keeping with Michael's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State Street, Columbus, OH 43215. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Foundation, Mount Carmel East Fund, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213 or at www.mountcarmelfoundation.org to go towards the Cardiac Care Unit, in Michael's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to John and Michael's family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 14 to July 16, 2019