1961 - 2020
Michael J. Morgan Sr., 58, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away April 12, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1961. He is preceded in death by brother, James Whitt Jr.; Ruth Morgan; four uncles; and one aunt. Surviving family includes, mother, Patricia (Rob) Morgan; son, Mike (Jenny); granddaughters, Cierra (Sean), Taylor, Marissa; grandson, Mason; great grandson, Jace; great granddaughter, Chloe; sister, Carla (Kash) Marzetti; niece, Brooke Marzetti; nephew, Chase; ex-wife, Stephanie Morgan. Michael loved God, his family, Nascar and football. He was a dynamic man and had many friends. Michael will be truly missed. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020
