Narcross, Michael

Michael F Narcross, age 52, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Leslie; son, Zachary; daughter, Madison; loving parents, Charles and Linda; and brother, David. Michael was a proud father, husband, son, and friend. His selflessness, energy, and affection made him the light of any room and loved by all. Michael will be remembered for his enormous heart and eagerness to help and improve the lives of anyone he could. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Red Cross in honor of Mike's ability to help others.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store