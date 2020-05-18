Michael Narcross
Narcross, Michael
Michael F Narcross, age 52, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Leslie; son, Zachary; daughter, Madison; loving parents, Charles and Linda; and brother, David. Michael was a proud father, husband, son, and friend. His selflessness, energy, and affection made him the light of any room and loved by all. Michael will be remembered for his enormous heart and eagerness to help and improve the lives of anyone he could. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Red Cross in honor of Mike's ability to help others.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
